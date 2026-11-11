These improvements are important, but they cannot solve Tucson's underlying problem: a limited water supply that leaves the city vulnerable to prolonged drought. For that, Tucson must also expand its ability to reclaim and reuse water. The Senate version S. 4949 raises Tucson’s authorization limit to $35 million, from $30 million, for the Southland's Recycled Water Loop, a project aimed at expanding the city's use of recycled water. Water reclamation systems do not make Tucson’s water shortage disappear, but help cover many of the city’s needs. Tucson’s existing reclamation system provides about 4.7 billion gallons for uses including public schools, parks, and groundwater table recharge. Meanwhile, in 2022, more than 80% of our water was drawn from the increasingly strained Colorado River. Water reclamation helps us reduce our dependence on this vulnerable source and make Tucson more drought-resilient.

In January 2025, Tucson received $86.7 million to construct its Advanced Water Purification facility, which is intended to produce drinking water from treated wastewater. But purification alone is not enough: the city also needs pipeline infrastructure to deliver that water into its wider system. The Senate's proposed $5 million provision for the Southland's Recycled Water Loop in Tucson would help establish this critical infrastructure. Without that investment, Tucson risks delaying the delivery of purified water or having to seek other funding, potentially placing additional pressure on municipal budgets and utility rates. The two provisions address complementary needs: strengthening the infrastructure Tucson relies on today and expanding its capacity to reuse water tomorrow. A stronger reclamation system will allow us to depend less on depleted groundwater reserves and a strained Colorado River, allowing us to meet our sustainability goals outlined in Tucson's One Water 2100 Plan.