The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
The water crisis looms in the Sonoran Desert as Tucson faces a 14% cut for 2027 from its Central Arizona Project supply, which meets a majority of the city’s water needs. Because of this, the city is falling back on its water storage and reclamation systems to keep its water running . Having grown up in Tucson, I care deeply about conserving limited water resources.
While residents are not expected to face immediate cuts to their water use, relying on those reserves leaves less of a buffer against future shortages. These water systems require constant investment and renewal to protect the reliability of our water supply. To keep the pumps running, Congress passes the Water Resources Development Act (WRDA) every two years, which authorizes federal investment in water infrastructure projects nationwide. Both Sen. Mark Kelly and Rep. Juan Ciscomani have backed provisions in the 2026 legislation that would benefit Southern Arizona.
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The House-passed version of the WRDA, HR. 9497, raises the authorization limit for Tucson's environmental infrastructure project from $30 million to $57,013,889. Ciscomani says this investment will help ease infrastructure strains caused by commercial growth and ensure dependable water services for the community.
Commercial growth can place additional demands on municipal infrastructure, but the benefits of federal investment should extend to the entire community. Upgrading aging pipes and improving system efficiency can help ensure reliable service for residents while reducing unnecessary water losses. HR. 9497 should prioritize these efficiency improvements, ensuring federal dollars strengthen the system for all Tucsonans rather than solely accommodating growing commercial demand. In such an arid environment, public investment should uphold long-term water security.
These improvements are important, but they cannot solve Tucson's underlying problem: a limited water supply that leaves the city vulnerable to prolonged drought. For that, Tucson must also expand its ability to reclaim and reuse water. The Senate version S. 4949 raises Tucson’s authorization limit to $35 million, from $30 million, for the Southland's Recycled Water Loop, a project aimed at expanding the city's use of recycled water. Water reclamation systems do not make Tucson’s water shortage disappear, but help cover many of the city’s needs. Tucson’s existing reclamation system provides about 4.7 billion gallons for uses including public schools, parks, and groundwater table recharge. Meanwhile, in 2022, more than 80% of our water was drawn from the increasingly strained Colorado River. Water reclamation helps us reduce our dependence on this vulnerable source and make Tucson more drought-resilient.
In January 2025, Tucson received $86.7 million to construct its Advanced Water Purification facility, which is intended to produce drinking water from treated wastewater. But purification alone is not enough: the city also needs pipeline infrastructure to deliver that water into its wider system. The Senate's proposed $5 million provision for the Southland's Recycled Water Loop in Tucson would help establish this critical infrastructure. Without that investment, Tucson risks delaying the delivery of purified water or having to seek other funding, potentially placing additional pressure on municipal budgets and utility rates. The two provisions address complementary needs: strengthening the infrastructure Tucson relies on today and expanding its capacity to reuse water tomorrow. A stronger reclamation system will allow us to depend less on depleted groundwater reserves and a strained Colorado River, allowing us to meet our sustainability goals outlined in Tucson's One Water 2100 Plan.
Given the water crisis, federal investment should help us ensure reliable service, reduce water loss, and make better use of recycled water. Congress must reconcile the House and Senate versions before the legislation can become law. But Tucsonans shouldn’t have to choose between strengthening existing infrastructure and making a more sustainable water supply.
In the Sonoran Desert, protecting our water future means doing both. Contact your Arizona senators and representatives today to show that Tucsonans care about water security, and that the city deserves the total funding promised by both bills. It is especially important that Ciscomani advocates sustainable reclamation measures to the House. They can be reached via office phone numbers available online, and by contact forms on their congressional websites.
Finnegan Hawes is a Tucson native now attending Yale University.