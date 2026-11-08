It is important to note that some groups have a higher risk of developing Disseminated Valley fever, including older adults, women in the third trimester of pregnancy, people with diabetes, people who are Black or Filipino, and people who have other health conditions that weaken their immune system.

State health officials reported more than 14,600 cases in 2024, and the CDC estimates Valley fever causes 15 to 30% of community-acquired pneumonia in the Phoenix and Tucson areas. Yet testing lags. A recent study at Banner-University Medical Center Phoenix found that only about one-third of hospitalized pneumonia patients were tested for it.

Valley fever looks like the flu or an ordinary pneumonia. Unless someone thinks of it, no one orders the test.

That is especially true for visitors like my uncle. Symptoms usually appear one to three weeks after exposure, so many of the millions who visit Arizona each year are already home, where doctors rarely see the disease, before they feel sick.

What we're doing about it

That is why my friends Jeffrey Cai, Ryotaro Ishii and I, students at University High School, have spent the past year volunteering under Dr. John Galgiani, who founded and directs the University of Arizona Valley Fever Center for Excellence.

With a grant from the Valley Fever Americas Foundation, we designed and printed bookmarks listing symptoms, who is most at risk, and when to ask for a test. They were approved by and are being distributed through the Pima County Public Library system and Biosphere 2. We also developed a Valley fever awareness page for the Pima County Health Department.