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The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

There are places in Tucson that stay with you long after you leave them. Places that shape your routines, restore your sense of peace and remind you why this community is so special. Sabino Canyon is one of those places for me.

I have spent countless mornings watching the light climb the canyon walls, listening to families point out their favorite spots, and feeling grateful that such a treasure sits in our backyard. With summer rains bringing water back into the canyon and cooler temperatures just around the corner, this is an especially good time for Tucsonans to visit.

When you go, take a ride on the Canyon Crawler, the electric shuttle that quietly carries visitors into the canyon. It is more than a convenient way to experience this remarkable place. It is a visible example of what Tucson can accomplish when public institutions, private partners, and community members work together.

Tucson Electric Power (TEP) helped bring the electric shuttle program to life through a $1.5 million donation to the Regional Partnering Center's Sabino Canyon Crawler and a $1 million interest-free loan, portions of which were later forgiven to support the program’s long-term success. TEP employees also volunteered in the canyon and assisted with charging infrastructure, trail, habitat, and visitor-improvement efforts.

That investment helped replace traditional vehicles with quiet, zero-emission transportation in a place visited by approximately one million people each year. The result is something Tucsonans can experience firsthand: a cleaner and quieter way to enjoy one of our region’s greatest natural treasures.