The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
There are places in Tucson that stay with you long after you leave them. Places that shape your routines, restore your sense of peace and remind you why this community is so special. Sabino Canyon is one of those places for me.
I have spent countless mornings watching the light climb the canyon walls, listening to families point out their favorite spots, and feeling grateful that such a treasure sits in our backyard. With summer rains bringing water back into the canyon and cooler temperatures just around the corner, this is an especially good time for Tucsonans to visit.
When you go, take a ride on the Canyon Crawler, the electric shuttle that quietly carries visitors into the canyon. It is more than a convenient way to experience this remarkable place. It is a visible example of what Tucson can accomplish when public institutions, private partners, and community members work together.
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Tucson Electric Power (TEP) helped bring the electric shuttle program to life through a $1.5 million donation to the Regional Partnering Center's Sabino Canyon Crawler and a $1 million interest-free loan, portions of which were later forgiven to support the program’s long-term success. TEP employees also volunteered in the canyon and assisted with charging infrastructure, trail, habitat, and visitor-improvement efforts.
That investment helped replace traditional vehicles with quiet, zero-emission transportation in a place visited by approximately one million people each year. The result is something Tucsonans can experience firsthand: a cleaner and quieter way to enjoy one of our region’s greatest natural treasures.
This November, Tucson voters have an opportunity to support that same spirit of cooperation by voting yes on Proposition 421. Proposition 421 would renew the franchise agreement between the City of Tucson and TEP. The agreement establishes clear rules for how the city and utility coordinate maintenance, upgrades and outage-response work involving streets, alleys and other public rights-of-way. It preserves the existing 2.25% franchise fee and does not increase electric rates.
Approval of Proposition 421 also would activate the companion Energy Collaboration Agreement. Under the ECA, TEP would provide $2 million annually for Tucson infrastructure, energy and sustainability priorities, with that contribution increasing 2% each year. Over the term of the agreements, that investment would total approximately $64 million. The funding would come from TEP’s corporate resources and could not be recovered through customers’ electric rates.
The ECA creates a framework for the city and TEP to collaborate on priorities such as extreme-heat preparedness, clean energy, resilience, energy affordability and pathways to energy-related careers. Potential investments include bill assistance, home energy retrofits, resilience hubs, additional tree canopy, electric vehicle charging and solar and battery projects.
The Sabino Canyon Crawler shows what these kinds of partnerships can accomplish. A shared idea became a real investment that residents and visitors can see, hear and experience. It improved access to the canyon while supporting cleaner transportation and protecting the quiet character that makes the area so special.
That is why I encourage Tucsonans to do two things this fall:
First, visit Sabino Canyon. See the flowing water, enjoy the cooler air and ride the electric shuttle. Experience firsthand what thoughtful local investment and collaboration can deliver.
Then vote yes on Proposition 421.
Tucson’s future will not be strengthened by waiting for someone else to solve our challenges. It will be strengthened by practical partnerships, responsible investment and a shared commitment to the place we call home.
Sabino Canyon gives us a glimpse of what is possible. Proposition 421 and the Energy Collaboration Agreement give us an opportunity to build on it.
Robert Samuelsen is the retired Chief Financial Officer of the Regional Partnering Center.