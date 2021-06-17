Letter: GOP only works for the top 3 percent of Americans

Bob Binnewies' cartoon in Saturday's Star pointed out some significant reasons for the average citizen to not accept the positions of the Republican Party. I am trying to make it my goal to stop "attacking" the GOP…. but it's hard.
Conservative, right-wing/pro-gun Federal Judge Roger Benitez ruled California's ban on AR-15 assault rifles is unconstitutional. He called it an ideal "home defense weapon…." "Like the Swiss Army knife…." He claimed the government should formally protect this weapon for its "military readiness."
The Constitution allows for "A WELL-REGULATED Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State….," not vigilantes.
Binnewies' drawing explained that the GOP does not work for people but rather for themselves. Federally and in Arizona, they vote, say no, filibuster, or prevent votes: Fair Elections, Capitol Riot Commission, Immigration Laws, water conservation, infrastructure, Climate Change, Voters' Rights, School Fund assistance, COVID-related income losses, child care, education (ban abortions, but no help afterward), and a woman's right over her own body.
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.