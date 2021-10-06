 Skip to main content
Letter: Re: the Sept. 24. article “A new way to submit letters and guest opinions”
I have regretted voting for Sen Sinema for some time. Her belief that the Republicans have any interest in actually governing is criminally naive. To her, bipartisanship is an end in its self, not a means to an end. The video of her little stand-up routine in which she mocked former Sen Lieberman was disgraceful. How hypocritical can you get? Now we learn that she is going to prevent Medicare from negotiating drug prices. Like many others, her votes are bought by lobbyists. Private insurers negotiate drug prices. The VA can do it. Medicare cannot. I suspect she has no idea of what people on Part D are going through. It is a shame we cannot recall her. She is the poster child for term limits and public financing of elections. Hopefully she will get some competition in the primary in 2024. We can vote her out and she can look for a real job. And I don’t mean lobbyist.

Robert Wysocki

Southwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

