Amen. Last year my wife was in car accident and I took her to Carondolet St. Marys Hospital on Silverbell Rd. for emergency treatment. After giving my insurance info to the receptionist and paying my deductible, my wife received 4 stiches from a nurse on her injured thumb. My insurance provider -- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona-- paid the hospital almost immediately. Three months later I received a bill for $1180,00 from an out-of-state physicians billing service. It seems the emergency room medical staff at St. Marys are contractors not regular employees. As such, they're out-of-network. At no time prior to my wife's treatment was I informed that the nurses services would not be covered by my insurance. My many attempts to address this with St.Marys was met with bureaucratic runaround that would make the Government blush. This billing scam needs to be addressed immediately by the State as a consumer fraud issue.
Thomas McClure
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.