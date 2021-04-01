 Skip to main content
Letter: Zoo expansion betrays voters’ trust
Proponents of Reid Park Zoo’s proposed expansion talk about

lack of trust from construction companies. The zoo’s plan betrays the trust of many Tucsonans who voted for prop 203 in 2017. The will of the voters was to fund improvements and maintenance to the existing structures and fund field trips. We didn’t vote to sign away as much as the park as zoo wanted, nor did we vote for the zoo’s vision to create a “world class zoo” in the middle of residential neighborhoods. Tucson’s world class zoo, the Arizona-Sonoran Desert Museum, exists without affecting established neighborhoods, cares for animals that thrive in our climate, and also provides free field trips.

The expansion would result irreparable damage to Reid Park and to the zoo’s public image. Prop 203 expires in 7 years and voters are unlikely to trust the zoo with more tax money after it steals free green space from Tucson’s Central Park.

Jessica Flax

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

