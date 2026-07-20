Last night i watched Trump's address to the nation online. It started with his usual story of how great this country is doing, how great he is, etc. Then he got into the 2020 "stolen" election, with his opinions on rampant voter fraud, hacking by foreign governments, thousands of illegal immigrants and dead people on voter rolls, compromised voting machines. fraudulent mail in ballots, bags of ballots to be burned as ordered by Barack Hussein Obama. (Note the mean-spirited petty barb at Obama no doubt put in to please his xenophobic sycophants.} He then pleaded for passage of his Save America Act. I could hardly believe I was hearing this incredible trash talk. I'm delighted that ABC and NBC refused to broadcast this garbage.