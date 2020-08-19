You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Join the Arizona Daily Star Opinion team Thursday for reader chat with grief specialist Bobbie Rill at 2 p.m.

Join the Arizona Daily Star Opinion team Thursday for reader chat with grief specialist Bobbie Rill at 2 p.m.

The Arizona Daily Star Opinion team is inviting anyone stuck on their couch (so most of you!) to join us tomorrow, Thursday, Aug. 20 at 2 p.m. for our weekly Zoom-enabled reader chat.

Our reader chats have become a great way to meet the Opinion staff, voice your own opinion and possibly have a sketch drawn of yourself by the master himself, cartoonist David Fitzsimmons.

The reader chats also usually feature a special guest, and this week is no exception.

We’ll be joined by certified clinical trauma professional and advanced certified grief recovery method specialist Bobbie Rill.

Please send an email to sgassen@tucson.com for an invitation, which will be emailed out Thursday morning.

You’ll receive a link to join our Zoom meeting tomorrow at 2 p.m., or, if it’s more convenient for you to just listen in over your phone, a phone number you can call to hear the conversation.

We look forward to seeing (and hearing) you there.

Bobbie Rill

Bobbie Rill
Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor
Local Editorials and Opinion

Letters to the Editor

OPINION: Letter writers make themselves heard when it comes to Joe Biden's pick for Vice President, Kamala Harris. See where you agree and disagree in this edition of Letters to the Editor.

Letters to the Editor
Local Editorials and Opinion

Letters to the Editor

  • Updated

OPINION: One writer says President Donald Trump is to blame for the nation's handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Another insists his policies are leading America through. Find out who you agree with in this edition of Letters to the Editor.

Letters to the Editor
Local Editorials and Opinion

Letters to the Editor

  • Updated

OPINION: After a day that saw the Pac-12 and Big10 cancel their football seasons, one letter writer says he thinks that student athletes need to worry about what's on the field, not off it.

Watch Now: Related Video

The Point Being Video Podcast: Tucson Mayor Regina Romero

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News