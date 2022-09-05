Join us Thursday for interviews with candidates from CD 6, TUSD

OPINION: "There, in 150-year-old churches, feeling the echo of millions of prayers envelop me, I reflected on what my life once was, the reality of what it is with disability, and what I hope for my future considering the state of the world. And I realized, for the first time in my professional career, I’m tired of the mess. Thus, I’m stepping away from this honored spot in the Arizona Daily Star," writes Star contributor Renée Schafer Horton.