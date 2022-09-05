 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Join us Thursday for interviews with candidates from CD 6, TUSD

Sept. 8 will be another busy day full of candidate interviews!

At 10 a.m., we will chat with Juan Ciscomani, Republican candidate in Congressional District 6.

At noon, we will meet with Brieanna Chillious, a candidate for the TUSD Governing Board.

At 4 p.m., we will meet with Luis A. Gonzales and William R. Soland, also candidates for the TUSD board.

We invited the three other TUSD candidates and we’ll schedule interviews with them as soon as possible.

We invite readers to attend the interviews, which will be conducted via Zoom. Email sbrown@tucson.com if you need the Zoom information emailed to you.

Here is the invitation to join: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85030559366?pwd=MGtKTGZiMUhEancrejYrZXdKVWU2dz09

The meeting ID is 850 3055 9366, and the passcode is 193869.

Our Zoom interviews are recorded and will be available to view at tucson.com/opinion/chats.

