Trump, Turkey and our responsibilities
It’s astonishing to hear Democrats attack Donald Trump because he wants to get U.S. troops out of harm’s way. This is so counter to their ongoing ’60s- era mantra of avoiding all wars, particularly those involving leftist regimes. Now suddenly they are feigning concern over their false perception that we are leaving the Kurds in the lurch.
The Kurds are tougher than the Turks and can take care of themselves. And the Turks are not “invading” Syria. My bet is they want control over border segments (20 miles?) that those pesky Kurds use to run operations into Turkey. Meanwhile the Russians and Syrians are filling the gap, and footing the bill to boot. Clever of Trump don’t you think?
Why am I repeatedly finding that Democrats intentionally try to confound themselves? Is it because of their inability to get beyond their superficial perceptions of Trump?
Geoffrey Fox
East side
Understanding statistics
In op-ed articles, the percentage of Republicans or Democrats that believe in a certain idea or action are often quoted to support a point the writer is trying to make. There is some validity to this as long as readers are reminded that, according to Gallup, more Americans consider themselves Independents than members in either of the two major parties. When 80% of Republicans support an idea that really is only about 23% of voters. And the same can be said of the Democrats. So any use of data that does not include the entire electorate is not reflective of an overall belief in the United States. That is why both parties have a vested interest in attracting Independent votes.
Kalvin Smith
Midtown
Proposition 205 must be rejected
The deplorable actions of our federal government against our resident families and the workers in our factories and fields, building our communities, must be stopped. However, the Proposition 205 “sanctuary city” initiative must be rejected due to known conflicts with a host of federal agencies important to our community. The potential loss of state revenue is real.
I urge voters to vote against Proposition 205 and tell our senators and congressional representatives to halt federal agencies’ attacks on our community’s residents. We are to welcome the stranger not drive them out. Proposition 205 may mean well, but the resulting damages require a vote of “no.”
Mel Cohen
Downtown
Green Party candidate deserves equal coverage
The Oct. 13 Star reporting on Tucson’s mayoral election revealed both the Democratic and independent candidates’ relevant policy positions affecting community concerns. Each candidate received 37.5 inches of coverage. One espouses political party policies and the other advocates independent personal opinions. The Green Party mayoral candidate, Mike Cease, was allotted 8 inches of coverage of which only 4 inches were devoted to policy.
As mayor, Mike Cease would lead city policy utilizing key Green Party values: social justice and equal opportunity, ecological wisdom, nonviolence, decentralization, community-based economics and economic justice, feminism and gender equity, respect for diversity, personal and global responsibility, and future focus sustainability.
Voters deserve a more complete coverage of political alternatives as we choose our next Mayor and Council Members. Sunday’s reporting on Tucson’s mayoral race raises serious questions regarding the Star’s election coverage.
Richard Fridena, serves on the Pima County Election Integrity Commission for the Green Party
West side
Present actions are what matter
Re: the Oct. 13 article “Ariz. high court: TUSD’s Sedgwick hid past behavior on bar application.”
I was very disappointed to read the article about Rachael Sedgwick’s personal business related to her being admitted to the Arizona Bar. The various incidents included were simply inflammatory, not newsworthy.
As a homeowner, a public school teacher in TUSD, I notice that Sedgwick has gone out of her way over the years to be an open-minded, very dedicated and active board member. She has taken her own time and energy to go to hundreds of school events during the school day, evenings and on weekends. She’s a hands- on leader who cares by her participation.
I do not care about her past. Most people who didn’t enter a convent or monastery have a past, it’s part of life. To drum up all of her drama reads more like a low-grade tabloid article, not a news organization.
Please focus on some of our community issues such as; homelessness, drug addiction, sex trafficking, and social ills that affect the citizens of this community and our quality of life.
Christina Benitez
Midtown
Yemen cannot wait; end US arms sales
Over more than four years of war, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have used American bombs and missiles repeatedly to target innocent civilians, bombing schools, hospitals, homes and markets. The war has created the worst humanitarian crisis in the world, with 24 million Yemenis needing humanitarian aid to survive. As a person of faith and an Episcopal priest, today I proudly signed an open letter to Congress by 100 faith leaders, representing all 50 states in the union, calling for an end to U.S. arms sales for the war in Yemen. Congress has the power to ease this suffering. Let your representatives in Washington know: Yemen cannot wait.
John Leech
Foothills
Conduct warrants impeachment inquiry
If President Trump is conducting foreign policy to benefit himself and his personal allies (in particular to aid in his own reelection) that would endanger national security, undermine free and fair elections and give the president unlimited power to create foreign policy without congressional oversight.
When our Founding Fathers created the impeachment clause of the constitution, they were particularly concerned about a future president abusing the vast power of his office. Allowing a foreign government (be it friend or foe) to interfere in any way in our electoral system, or permitting a president’s personal attorney to broker foreign policy for the benefit of the president and his personal allies, both fall under the domain of presidential abuse of power and warrant an impeachment inquiry.
Linda Stanley
East side