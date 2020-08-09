Opinion Page Roundup: How our team is approaching travel during the pandemic

Although I am fortunate enough to work from home, my husband still has to go to his place of employment. We take all the precautions we can — he wears a mask and gloves and washes his hands as often as possible and sanitizes when he can’t. He social distances while at work and when he gets home, his clothes go straight in the wash and he goes right to the shower.

We have masks and sanitizer by the front and back doors, so if anyone comes to our door, we can protect both them and us. My hope is that by staying home as much as possible there are less people out and about and less opportunity for the virus to spread.

Trust me, my urge so go somewhere, anywhere, is strong! We have taken to going on drives so the dogs and I can get out of the house. This helps, but we also try to keep ourselves fulfilled socially. We call and text our friends, Zoom for a game night or chat, cook together, read together and do projects around the house. All these things take a bit of effort from what we are used to, but it’s worth it because we keep ourselves and others safe.

Edward Celaya

All right. Someone has to say it, and since I’ve already done more flying during the pandemic than during the entire decade of my 20s, it might as well be me: Right now is a great time to travel. Both for day trips and longer hauls.