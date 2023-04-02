The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

The late Sen. Walter Dee Huddleston was a popular Kentucky politician until his leaky attendance record was brought to light in 1984 by a rookie opponent named Mitch McConnell. McConnell is now serving his seventh term in our senior legislative body, in no small part due to his mastery of the election process. In order to beat Huddleston, he leashed up his dogs, rented a television crew and set out on a “hunt to find the Senator.” They checked out his office, his committee rooms, Senate Dining room, you name it, and they never got a sniff. McConnell’s ads pounded the senator unmercifully with mockery until he became the political joke of the year.

This year’s candidate for best political humor is the Republican budget. Where is it? Far-right MAGA-Republican House members call a press conference to announce that America is bankrupt and must make painful cuts in entitlement programs such as Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid. Speaker Kevin McCarthy, the Republican leader, immediately calls his own media briefing and promptly rebuts every single cut his ridiculously parsimonious right wing has just endorsed. I find myself wondering if McCarthy would have fought so hard for the job of House Speaker had he known the lift would be this heavy.

The whack-a-do wing of the House GOP has come up with a unique economic theory which can be roughly summarized as: “Don’t pay your bills!” In order to embarrass President Biden and paint him as a big spender as he faces a tough reelection, they are counseling colleagues to vote against the new debt limit which is rising like a boil on the congressional calendar. Approving the new debt limit is a functionally ceremonial duty of Congress, and the U.S. has never failed to do so. The U.S. defaulting on its fiscal obligations would have a shattering effect on the global economy and badly weaken America’s standing in crucial ways. That the Republican Congress would even consider playing chicken with this issue is a bald demonstration of how little they know, or apparently care, about governing.

The GOP seems also to be settling into two camps on foreign policy, a new chapter in an old intra-party conflict that last became intense in the aftermath of the Second World War: America First vs. Internationalism. Going into the 1950 Republican Convention, GOP conservatives’ candidate was their Senate Leader, Robert Taft of Ohio, who sang the praises of America First. After five years of war, he preached that America needed to focus its investments on the homefront, local products and local jobs. Taft’s opponent in politics and policy became Supreme Allied Commander Dwight Eisenhower who with his years in Europe had developed a sophisticated understanding of the continent’s importance to the U.S.’s future. He worried that Stalin might be even worse than Hitler.

Eisenhower believed that Europe, including Germany, must be rebuilt and that strong alliances must be formed to keep the peace: the famous Marshall Plan, created by Gen. George Marshall. That policy combined America’s strong defense with economic internationalism, and it has prevented a World War for three-quarters of a century. Not even this success is sacred with the MAGA crowd. Amid a proxy war with Russia, as we spend perhaps 5% of our defense budget to destroy their land forces without reportedly losing a single American life, the GOP’s Trump-addled non-interventionist wing whines about the non-existent strain on our military budget.

Contrast the GOP’s squeamish, history-illiterate, half-measures with the robust and rational budget proposed recently by President Biden and the Democrats. Biden has proudly drafted a budget that could be a campaign brochure and immediately let its main features be known to the press and public: minimal cuts, entitlement protections, new taxes for those making over $400,000 a year, renewed efforts in space exploration, cancer research and almost a trillion new dollars for the military.

Besieged by the witless self-styled rebels in the far-right wing of his caucus, Speaker McCarthy has responded by… saying nothing. As deadlines loom, and Republicans continue their fractious internal negotiations, there has been precious little transparency and no guarantees that the House members from Crazy Town are not steering our ship of state into an iceberg. Wouldn’t you like to know what lurks in the GOP’s missing budget? I sure would. Maybe it’s time to employ Mitch McConnell’s bloodhounds again.