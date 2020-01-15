Sapphire (2,040 sq. ft., 4 bed. 3 bath) Mid $200s– This model home features an open layout with spacious great room, dining area and large kitchen. Dual walk-in closets accent the indulgent master bedroom, complete with an attached bath.

Discover your dream home at Trailside! Part of Marana's popular Gladden Farms masterplan, this new community offers an exciting selection of ranch and two-story Seasons™ Collection floor plans. You'll also appreciate abundant amenities, including a network of landscaped paseos and parks, 12 playgrounds, sports courts and access to Marana Heritage River Park—featuring a splash pad and a working farm with garden plots for rent!

Amenities:

  • Splash pad
  • Parks and playgrounds
  • Trails
  • Basketball court
  • Base price - Low $200s
  • Approx. sq. ft. - 1,810-2,630
  • Bed count - 3-6

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.