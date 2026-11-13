TV
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
5 p.m.
ESPN — Florida St. at Pittsburgh
7 p.m.
FOX — Illinois at UCLA
8:15 p.m.
ESPN — Houston at Colorado
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
3 p.m.
ACCN — North Alabama at Miami
4 p.m.
ESPNU — Georgetown at Clemson
BTN — Bryant at Rutgers
4:30 p.m.
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Peacock — Pittsburgh at Butler
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — Georgia at North Carolina
FS1 — Northern Iowa at Michigan St.
SECN — Merrimack at Florida
ACCN — Troy at NC State
5:30 p.m.
TNT — Ohio St. at Connecticut
6 p.m.
CW — SIU Edwardsville at Duke
Peacock — Virginia at Maryland
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Arizona at Auburn
CBSSN — Stanford at UNLV
SECN — Seton Hall at Alabama
ACCN — Ball St. at SMU
FS1 — Xavier at Mississippi St.
8 p.m.
CW — UC San Diego at Utah St.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
3:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Northwestern at West Virginia
COLLEGE WRESTLING
6 p.m.
ESPNU — Nebraska at Oklahoma St.
GOLF
9 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA The ANNIKA
Noon
ESPN2 — PGA Jr. League Championship
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — PGA Jr. League Championship
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Champions Charles Schwab Cup
Early a.m. Sat.
GOLF — DP World Tour Championship
NBA
5 p.m.
PRIME — N.Y. Knicks at Indiana
7:30 p.m.
PRIME — Golden State at San Antonio
SOCCER
12:30 p.m.
FS1 — UEFA: Netherlands vs. Greece
3:50 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF: Saint-Martin vs. El Salvador
6:50 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF: Guatemala vs. Canada
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Stockholm ATP Semifinal 1
9 a.m.
TENNIS — Stockholm ATP Semifinal 2
RADIO
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
1490-AM — Illinois at UCLA
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
1290-AM — Arizona at Auburn (also on 107.5-FM)
TUCSON TALK
7 a.m.
1490-AM — “Spears and Ali”
3 p.m.
1450-AM — “Eye on the Ball”
4 p.m.
1290-AM — “D.K. on the Sports Tip”
Check with your TV provider for full listings and specific channel numbers. Not all channels are available on all TV packages. (Subject to change.)