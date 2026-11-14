Going down a steep hill, Wetteland had to make a sharp turn, but she feared she'd hit Johnson, who was standing on the sidewalk at the turn.

"I was like, 'I'm not going to make it, I'm not going to make it,'" and closed her eyes and hoped for the best, she said. "I opened my eyes and kept going," she added.

Wetteland was in fourth place and finished last after the cycling portion of the triathlon.

"There was definitely a learning curve," Wetteland said. "Biking is no joke."

Wetteland wasn't the only person who was learning on the fly. Johnson hails from a Paralympic and Olympic background. As a leader and team captain, Wetteland "just had a really good intuition on those kind of things" to be a student-athlete at the highest level.

"We learned together on it and have helped each other," Johnson said. "She helped me a lot with ideas and how we can start the culture from the very, very beginning. ... It feels like we started it together, which is really special."

Added Johnson: "We've leaned on each other a lot during this process. We learned about what it would take and there's been trials, there's been tears, there's been everything. We learned a lot and we're still learning a lot, but we're enjoying it.

"Every single season, there's been ups and downs. But what matters is that we put it together at the end of the season, which is fulfilling and exciting."

Now that Wetteland has ended her time competing for Arizona's triathlon team, she's "really in the mix" to compete in the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.