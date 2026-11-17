"The defense gave us the ball back with over two minutes left to go get a field goal and we didn't do it," Fifita said. "That's the part that kind of hurts. At the end of the day, we have to live with it and move on to the next."

Arizona head coach Brent Brennan took responsibility and said, “In that situation right there, that's my fault ... (and) I should've never put (Henning) in that position."

"We had a dummy cadence, so we were trying to get them to jump offsides," Brennan said. "They moved, but they did't come far enough in the neutral zone, he snapped it and we didn't have a good answer, so that's my fault."

Doege shouldered the blame for the play call.

"It's not coach's fault or anybody's fault, it's my fault," Doege said. "If anyone wants to throw stones, throw stones at me. It was a risky call, it was an aggressive call and because it didn't work, it was the wrong call.

"The only thing I'm upset about is that I put Zach Henning in a spot that he had to make a critical decision in a difficult moment. He played his tail off. Would he love to execute that assignment? Has he done that over and over and over? Yes.

"But in that position of the game, that's tough. If it worked, it would've been brilliant. But it didn't work. ... Was it an execution bust? Yes. Should he be put in that position? Probably not. That one fully falls on me."

Arizona has three fourth-down plays late in losses that were stopped a combined 4 yards short.