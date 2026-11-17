Football is a game of inches. Arizona offensive coordinator Seth Doege knows that from the Wildcats' three losses this season.
Doege said the Wildcats were "one inch away" from knocking off No. 15 BYU in Provo, "one completion away" from taking down No. 12 Texas Tech, and "one bad call away" from beating No. 2 Utah in Tucson — all of which were on critical fourth-down plays late in the game in all three losses.
Arizona has three crucial fourth-down failures — all of which are fourth-and-manageable scenarios — in its three losses this season. Three plays, if converted, that could have made the Wildcats one of two undefeated teams in college football and the No. 2-ranked team in the country going into the final two games of the regular season.
In Arizona's 28-17 loss to BYU in Provo in September, Arizona put together a potential game-winning drive, down 21-17, with just over eight minutes remaining. Arizona faced a fourth-and-4 from the BYU 21-yard line and instead of taking the points and attempting to get a stop, UA’s offense went for it.
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Wide receiver Rodney Gallagher III, who was in for the injured Giovanni Richardson, ran a mesh route and had a "walk-in first down," Doege said, but was tackled an inch short of the first-down marker — a play that was initially ruled a first down until further official review.
"Rod felt so open, that he kind of throttled down and (quarterback Noah Fifita) missed behind and the guy had a chance to recover and it was a bang-bang play at the sticks," Doege said in September. "If he doesn’t slow down and we put the ball out front, it’s probably a 6-yard gain. I feel good about that call. We just have to execute it a little bit better."
The aftermath of the fourth-down failure: BYU freshman wide receiver Legend Glasker hauled in a 61-yard pass from quarterback Bear Bachmeier, which set up a 12-yard touchdown to wide receiver Kyler Kasper, putting the game at 28-17.
Fifita was one missed throw from converting a fourth-and-short against Texas Tech on Halloween. Instead of kicking a field goal on fourth-and-1 from the Texas Tech 18-yard line, trailing 27-21, the Wildcats went for it.
Fifita overshot leaping tight end Tyler Powell in the left flat for an incomplete pass — and a turnover on downs. After the game, Fifita said, "I don't know how you miss a 6-7 tight end, but I gotta eat that one."
"The defense gave us so many opportunities to score points and we didn't do so," Fifita added. "We started slow and got stuck as well. I'll take the blame for that. Gotta find opportunities to keep drives going. The fourth-down miss was a big one. I thought the defense played their asses off. I apologize for not having their back."
Arizona didn't convert a fourth-down play with over nine minutes left in the game, and Texas Tech running back J'Koby Williams sealed the win for the Red Raiders with a 64-yard touchdown with just over two minutes left, grabbing a 34-23 lead.
Arizona had another late-game fourth-down play with the game on the line against Utah: a fourth-and-2 from the 33-yard line, as the clock ticked down to the two-minute timeout. Just before the two-minute timeout, Arizona attempted to draw Utah offsides.
Arizona center Zach Henning believed two Utah defenders were in the neutral zone, and the UA center snapped the ball to Fifita to draw an offsides penalty on Utah — or potentially complete a deep pass to Richardson or Isaiah Mizell on a free play.
However, the snap threw off the timing and the play was disrupted, forcing Fifita to throw a tough back-shoulder throw to Richardson. Utah sealed the game after taking over on downs and running out the clock.
"The defense gave us the ball back with over two minutes left to go get a field goal and we didn't do it," Fifita said. "That's the part that kind of hurts. At the end of the day, we have to live with it and move on to the next."
Arizona head coach Brent Brennan took responsibility and said, “In that situation right there, that's my fault ... (and) I should've never put (Henning) in that position."
"We had a dummy cadence, so we were trying to get them to jump offsides," Brennan said. "They moved, but they did't come far enough in the neutral zone, he snapped it and we didn't have a good answer, so that's my fault."
Doege shouldered the blame for the play call.
"It's not coach's fault or anybody's fault, it's my fault," Doege said. "If anyone wants to throw stones, throw stones at me. It was a risky call, it was an aggressive call and because it didn't work, it was the wrong call.
"The only thing I'm upset about is that I put Zach Henning in a spot that he had to make a critical decision in a difficult moment. He played his tail off. Would he love to execute that assignment? Has he done that over and over and over? Yes.
"But in that position of the game, that's tough. If it worked, it would've been brilliant. But it didn't work. ... Was it an execution bust? Yes. Should he be put in that position? Probably not. That one fully falls on me."
Arizona has three fourth-down plays late in losses that were stopped a combined 4 yards short.
"Those are the sleepless nights,” Doege said. “That's why you work extremely hard to make sure you're ready for those situations. We're an inch away from converting against BYU. Was it the right call? Was it the wrong call? Debatable. But if we get the first down, it's not the wrong call.
"There's also plays that lead up to those situations that you'd like to have back as well, whether it was poor execution, assignment bust, missed throw, whatever it may be."
The three critical fourth-down plays in Arizona's losses this season "are the three plays that pretty much define where we are right now, especially offensively," Doege said.
"That's not the standard, and that's not acceptable," Doege said. "Our kids deserve to be the best from me, which I try to give every single day and I know they know that.
"I love them and we're going to continue to fight. ... The thing I struggled with the most in the Utah game, we had plenty of time to go win it. With plenty of time and Noah Fifita behind center, we would've won that game."
Doege once said, "A pissed-off Noah Fifita is a good Noah Fifita."
So, how pissed off is Arizona's quarterback after losing by a point to an unbeaten Utah team that essentially closed the door on the Wildcats' chances of competing for a Big 12 championship and the College Football Playoff?
"Use your imagination," Doege said. "For me, when I look at that kid, I want him to have the world. I want him to be undefeated right now."
The best-case scenario is Arizona wins the remaining three games and finishes 10-3, becoming the fifth team in program history to win 10-plus games. The Wildcats could also become the first UA team since 1974 and '75 to win nine games in back-to-back seasons.
After the loss to Utah, Doege spotted Utes quarterback Devon Dampier, who was named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week for his performance against Arizona, getting interviewed by FOX after the game, "but Noah outplayed him," Doege said.
"The best quarterback on the field was Noah Fifita," Doege said. "I want that (attention) for him. I want him to have all of those experiences, because he deserves them and works harder than anybody I've ever been around. The guys absolutely love him and want it for him, too — and our coaches want it for him.
"The crazy part about Noah Fifita is he wants it for us. It's fun to come to the office every day. You're coming off a tough loss, one you feel responsible for, and you walk into the quarterback room, and you have this kid that looks at you like, 'Hey, man, we're good, Let's go again.'
"He came back for some unfinished business. That business, I don't know if it can be accomplished anymore. It'll take some special things to happen. But this dude is all about his team, all about his coaches. He's just a warrior, man. This dude will be ready to play each and every week."
Contact Justin Spears, the Star's Arizona football beat reporter, at jspears@tucson.com. On X(Twitter): @JustinESports