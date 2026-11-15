Prefer us on Google Learn More

Arizona's final road game of the season against Kansas State will kick off at 5 p.m. on FS1, the Big 12 announced.

Arizona is an 11.5-point favorite for its final road game of the season against Kansas State on Saturday in Manhattan.

Arizona's first loss of the Brent Brennan era was a 31-7 loss in Manhattan during the 2024 season, when Arizona and K-State had a home-and-home series as nonconference opponents. The series ended last year in a 23-17 win for Arizona in Tucson.

Kansas State (4-6) is riding a four-game losing streak in head coach Colin Klein's first season. Starting quarterback Avery Johnson is expected to be out for the rest of the season with a neck and shoulder injury. Dillon Duff and Blake Barnett have been Kansas State's starting quarterbacks over the last four games.

Saturday will be Arizona's final road trip before it hosts rival Arizona State for the 100th edition of the Territorial Cup on Nov. 28.