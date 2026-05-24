The team success at Arizona, the experience garnered over the years and individual success has allowed Jakubcik and Pollo to step into leadership roles.

"We're just setting a good example," Jakubcik said. "If there's one person that I know works just as hard as I do, it's probably (Pollo). The results take care of themselves. We set an example for our teammates, and that's what motivated us."

Arizona will have to replace Jakubcik and Pollo after this season, but the Wildcats have a strong nucleus expected to return in freshman William Wistrand and sophomore Taishi Moto — who both received All-Big 12 honors this season — and junior Tianyi Xiang. The aforementioned five will likely be Arizona's lineup for the NCAA championships.

"I have a real special place in my heart for Filip and Zach," Anderson said. "They both came in as freshmen and were highly recruited. They came in from all different parts of the world and got to share a (10-foot-by-10-foot dorm) together and become dear friends, compete together and work hard together. ... They've gone back-and-forth, and it's because they push each other.

"Seeing those two room together and become lifelong friends and pick each other up and be there for the happy times, it's really special to see it play out like that. I'm really proud of both of them and I'm excited they get to experience this one last time. They'll be rooting for each other forever, I know that."

Confidence in Carlsbad

Jakubcik described his time in Tucson as "unbelievable."