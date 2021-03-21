Arizona Wildcats are exactly where transfer Trinity Baptiste envisioned

For No. 3 seed Arizona (16-5) it all gets rolling when it faces No. 14-seeded Stony Brook (15-5) at 11 a.m. Monday at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

UA hasn’t been to the tournament since 2005, while Stony Brook has never been here.

Moving to Tucson was quite an adjustment for Baptiste, who never took an official visit because of the pandemic. She took a risk, relied on her faith and Barnes to take the leap.

It’s paid off on so many levels.

It all started with those initial conversations. Barnes said they were different than she’s had with any other recruit or transfer. They didn’t even talk about what Baptiste’s role would be or playing in the NCAA Tournament. Baptiste was older this time out and knew exactly what she wanted.

“I was trying to get a feel for her as a coach, and kind of just pick her brain about what she believes in, her morals and what type of coach she was,: Baptiste said.

“I saw that she expected the best from her players and everyone who worked who worked for her, as well. It seemed like it was right for me.”