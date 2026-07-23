Prefer us on Google Learn More

Fresh off a strong performance in the U17 FIBA World Cup earlier this month, four-star class of 2027 forward Asa Montgomery posted Thursday that Arizona has made him an offer.

Montgomery, a 6-6 native of Georgia, averaged 9.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game while helping USA Basketball to a 7-0 record and the gold medal at the FIBA event.