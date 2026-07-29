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Arizona will face Colorado State in the first round of the Maui Invitational on Nov. 23, giving the early-season men's basketball event a matchup between old and new Pac-12 teams.

The Maui Invitational released an official list of first-round matchups Wednesday, assigning the Wildcats and Rams to play the fourth and final game of the first day. In the second round on Nov. 24, UA will face one of the teams in the third game, VCU or Providence.

Arizona's opponent for its final game on Nov. 25 will be either BYU, Clemson, Mississippi or Washington. Ole Miss will face Clemson in the first game on Nov. 23 while BYU will face Washington.

Exact times have not yet been released. Arizona-Colorado will air on ESPN2, while the championship game will be on ESPN. Round 2 games will be carried on either ESPN2 or ESPNU and all games will also be streamed online via ESPN.com or the ESPN app.

Colorado State, which went 21-13 overall and 11-9 in the Mountain West before reaching the NIT last season, is moving from the Mountain West to the Pac-12 this season while Arizona departed the conference after the 2023-24 season to join the Big 12. Washington also left the Pac-12 in 2024 and joined the Big Ten.

Half of the Maui teams reached the NCAA Tournament last season: Arizona (a No. 1 seed), BYU (No. 6), Clemson (No. 8), and VCU (No. 11).

While Arizona is the only Maui team that is a consensus pick in the major early Top 25s for next season, BYU is a contender after going 23-12 last season but losing NBA Draft picks AJ Dybantsa and Richie Saunders.