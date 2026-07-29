However, Page isn’t against the idea of the Suns playing a preseason game in Palm Desert against a team outside of the Lakers.

“We could certainly look at it,” Page said. “We're not opposed to that. Just the Lakers’ proximity, being we're two hours from L.A. There's just so many people that are Lakers fans. It made the most sense.”

Phoenix is just a 3½-hour drive to Palm Springs. The franchise also has a preseason history there before its recent contests against the Lakers.

The Suns played preseason games three straight years (2008-10) at Indian Wells Tennis Garden. The outdoor facility was transformed into a basketball oasis that crammed in 16,000 fans for the 2008 game between the Suns and Nuggets.

The next year, Phoenix played the Warriors, who had this skinny rookie named Stephen Curry, now a four-time NBA champion and recognized as the greatest shooter ever.

The Suns closed out that three-year run against the Dallas Mavericks as the home team.

Phoenix has a preseason game this year Oct. 7 at the Chicago Bulls and two against San Antonio on Oct. 10 in Phoenix and Oct. 14 in San Antonio.

The Suns have yet to announce their preseason schedule.

They played their first preseason game last year on Oct. 3.