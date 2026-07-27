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After a 36-3 season, which included almost two months ranked No. 1 and a Final Four appearance, Arizona men's basketball coach Tommy Lloyd became national news when North Carolina reportedly offered him the Tar Heels' coaching vacancy. Last week in a podcast with CBS college basketball analyst Jon Rothstein, Lloyd, as always, came off as ego-less.

"I definitely feel more recognized,'' he said, "but I'm still a regular guy, taking out the garbage and doing all the 'honey-do's' for my wife. I mean, there's humble pie around every corner.''

Lloyd said he is not considering a jump to an NBA coaching job, unlike Michigan national champ coach Dusty May. "Tucson is a great place for me and my family,'' he said. "A lot of our family (including his parents) have moved to Tucson.

"I inherited a great program, a great brand. I don't want to think it's 'me.' I've just shepherded it to the next era.''