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The Arizona men's basketball team has finalized its 2026-27 nonconference schedule while booking San Diego State to play one of three exhibition games at McKale Center before this season.

On the same day that the Wildcats received their Maui Invitational assignments, they announced they will host Cal Poly, New Orleans, Tennessee Tech, Northern Illinois and Incarnate Word for regular-season games at McKale. All are one-time "buy" games in which UA will pay them for appearing at McKale in lieu of television/gate revenue or a return game.

Under a new NCAA rule allowing three exhibition games, UA will host San Francisco, San Diego State and Eastern Washington for preseason games at McKale. Eastern Washington coach Dan Monson is a close friend and coaching mentor of UA's Tommy Lloyd who faced the Wildcats as the coach at Long Beach State in the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

Arizona's 2025-26 men's basketball schedule:

Preseason exhibitions

– Oct. 13, San Francisco, at McKale Center

– Oct. 16, San Diego State, at McKale Center

– Oct. 23, Eastern Washington, at McKale Center

Nonconference games

– Nov. 2, UCLA, in Las Vegas

– Nov. 5, Cal Poly, at McKale Center

– Nov. 10, NAU, at McKale Center

– Nov. 13, at Auburn