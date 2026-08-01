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Arizona is still aiming to add one more player, but the Wildcats posted their official 2026-27 roster Friday.

The roster includes two returning starters, Motiejus Krivas and Ivan Kharchenkov, plus four transfers, four freshmen and two players coming off redshirt seasons — Mabil Mawut and Bryce James — for a total of 12 scholarship players.

The Wildcats also have three walk-ons: Returnees Jackson Cook and Addison Arnold, plus freshman Joaquin Rigdon, the son of former UA guard Dylan Rigdon.

No returning players changed jersey numbers, though they all added weight. Kharchenkov is now listed at 6-7 and 240 pounds, after being at 230 last season, while Krivas jumped from 260 to 265 pounds on his 7-2 frame.

Among the returning redshirts, Mawut added 15 pounds to his 6-11 frame while the 6-5 James went from 195 to 205.

None of the newcomers took Jaden Bradley's departed No. 0 jersey, while freshman Cameron Holmes took Dwayne Aristode's No. 2 and Caleb Holt took Anthony Dell'Orso's old No. 3. Of the other freshmen, forward Endurance Aiyamenkhue selected No. 14 and Maksim Brnovic took No. 35.

Of the Wildcats' transfers, Derek Dixon grabbed No. 7 after wearing No. 3 at North Carolina, Ugnius Jarusevicius will wear No. 12 after playing in No. 13 at Nebraska last season, but Washington transfer JJ Mandaquit (23) and Idaho State transfer Evan Otten (30) will keep the same numbers they wore for their old teams.