NEW YORK — Sean Miller will likely not be compelled to take the stand in the ongoing federal trial involving corruption in college basketball.
Judge Edgardo Ramos initially ruled last week that the Arizona Wildcats’ coach and LSU coach Will Wade would not have to testify, saying their alleged misdeeds were irrelevant to the felony bribery charges facing would-be agent Christian Dawkins and Adidas rep Merl Code.
Ramos said Thursday morning that he was unlikely to change his mind after Dawkins' attorney asked him to reconsider, citing new evidence. Ramos encouraged the defense to put together a written motion, according to Yahoo Sports' Dan Wetzel, but said "nothing has changed."
Defense attorney Steve Haney cited a video presented Wednesday to jurors that featured Dawkins bragging about his relationship with Miller and former UA assistant coach Book Richardson. In the video, secretly recorded aboard a yacht in June 2017, Dawkins, alleged co-conspirator Munish Sood, confidential informant Marty Blazer and undercover FBI agent Jeff DeAngelo discussed their plans to launch a network of schools and basketball coaches that they could control. Richardson’s name came up on the videotape, as did Miller’s.
Dawkins said on the videotape that he and Miller had been talking as recently as a week and a half ago, around the time Deandre Ayton — the future No. 1 pick in the NBA draft — had enrolled at the UA.
Dawkins told the others that Miller told him he was “taking care of everything myself” with regards to Ayton, but that he wanted to “turn everything over” to the aspiring agent. ESPN’s “Outside the Lines” previously reported there were at least 13 calls between phones belonging to Miller and Dawkins between May 3, 2017, and July 2, 2017, with the majority taking place in May. Dawkins’ phone connected with Richardson’s phone at least 16 times between May 5, 2017, and June 26, 2017, according to ESPN.
There was nothing explicitly said on the FBI video about any money given to Ayton, and Miller has vehemently denied a February 2018 ESPN report that said he discussed a $100,000 payment to the eventual No. 1 pick in the NBA draft. Miller has not been charged with any crime. He said more than a year ago that he's never paid a player, their family member or their representative to attend Arizona, and that he never will.
Testimony resumed Thursday.