Alonzo Verge returning to ASU after testing NBA Draft
  Updated

Arizona guard Josh Green (0) gets mauled by Arizona State guard Alonzo Verge Jr. (11) as he drives into the lane in the first half of their Pac12 opener at McKale Center, January 4, 2020.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Alonzo Verge is pulling out of the NBA Draft, putting ASU in position to be a key contender for the 2020-21 Pac-12 title especially if Remy Martin also returns.

Verge was named the Pac-12's Sixth Man of the Year award after averaging 16.8 points.

"We are thrilled with Alonzo's decision," ASU coach Bobby Hurley said in a statement. "He is committed to winning and competing for championships. Zo is well positioned to have an outstanding senior season which will strengthen his future professional opportunities."

Players have until Aug. 3 to decide they are returning to school but the date is before any NBA Combine might be held, meaning players won't have a chance to test themselves there before deciding what to do. They might know by then if they would be invited, however -- and not getting a Combine invitation is a likely sign a player won't be drafted.

Several other key Pac-12 players are still on the fence, too, including Martin, Tyrell Terry (Stanford), Chris Smith (UCLA), Ethan Thompson (OSU) and CJ Elleby (WSU).

