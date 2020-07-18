Alonzo Verge returning to ASU after testing NBA Draft

Alonzo Verge is pulling out of the NBA Draft, putting ASU in position to be a key contender for the 2020-21 Pac-12 title especially if Remy Martin also returns.
Verge was named the Pac-12's Sixth Man of the Year award after averaging 16.8 points.
something to prove. #11 is coming back. pic.twitter.com/mjPqoL84xA— Sun Devil MBB (@SunDevilHoops) July 18, 2020
"We are thrilled with Alonzo's decision," ASU coach Bobby Hurley said in a statement. "He is committed to winning and competing for championships. Zo is well positioned to have an outstanding senior season which will strengthen his future professional opportunities."
Players have until Aug. 3 to decide they are returning to school but the date is before any NBA Combine might be held, meaning players won't have a chance to test themselves there before deciding what to do. They might know by then if they would be invited, however -- and not getting a Combine invitation is a likely sign a player won't be drafted.
Several other key Pac-12 players are still on the fence, too, including Martin, Tyrell Terry (Stanford), Chris Smith (UCLA), Ethan Thompson (OSU) and CJ Elleby (WSU).
