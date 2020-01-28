'There's certain protocol': Sean Miller explains decision to bench grad transfer against ASU

To Miller, these were all justifiable decisions.

“It’s no different than a teacher in the classroom,” Miller said. “There’s certain rules that you have to have in place for the classroom to be able to learn and for every student to have a chance to grow.

“If you want to go to the restroom, you have to use a hall pass. If you have a question, you need to raise your hand and you can’t talk when the teacher is talking. There’s certain protocol. In basketball it’s the same thing.”

Although he also blamed himself for not coaching better at ASU, saying he needs to put the Wildcats in a better position to be successful and provide them more confidence, Miller used the schoolroom analogy to discuss why he pulled Hazzard.

Miller said the grad transfer guard had not one but “four or five” tough plays in the first half, including a notable one on the UA’s final possession before halftime. That’s when Hazzard drove inside too early for a layup that missed, allowing ASU to score in the final nine seconds, cutting what was a 22-point UA lead to just 13 at halftime.