Instead of hiring savvy veterans from outside his Eugene comfort zone, Lanning promoted from within: Chris Hampton was picked to run the defense; Drew Mehringer, the offense. Both have limited experience as play-callers and zero experience as play-callers at Oregon's level.

Handing the tactical keys to a $40 million roster to coordinators with ultra-light resumes was a massive gamble by Lanning. Thus far, it's not working as planned.

The Ducks have been outplayed at the line of scrimmage by both Boise State and Oklahoma State despite massive advantages in raw talent.

They have looked confused on defense — Oklahoma State gained 554 yards — and completely discombobulated on offense.

They aren't sharp. They aren't prepared. They aren't anywhere close to the team we expected to see, and they expected to be.

Of Oregon's four touchdowns Saturday, only two were the result of sustained drives. The others came as the direct result of turnovers: a pick-six and an interception that set up a 1-yard touchdown.

And to be clear: This is not a hasty reaction to one game in blistering heat with an early kickoff half a country away.

The Ducks were not crisp in the opener against Boise State, when they committed 10 penalties, were 4 of 15 on third and fourth down and needed a fourth-quarter touchdown to survive.

All in all, Oregon has been outscored 66-65 by teams that were underdogs by 48 (combined) points.

The situation isn't much better in Seattle, but it's definitely more nuanced because the Huskies don't have an offensive coordinator.