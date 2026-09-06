Neither dynamic is good for the sport.

3. Boise State wins by losing

The best game of the Saturday afternoon time slot unfolded in Eugene, where unranked Boise State pushed No. 2 Oregon to the limit for the second time in three years.

The Broncos’ three-point loss early in the 2024 season served as rocket fuel for their run to the College Football Playoff, tangible evidence that they belonged on the field with the top teams in the country.

Their mission was comparable on Saturday afternoon: Provide the CFP selection committee with proof they can play with the best.

The 34-27 loss more than cleared the bar. The Broncos led at halftime and were tied with the Ducks at the end of the third quarter and in the middle of the fourth.

It wasn’t a case of Oregon gifting Boise State one opportunity after another — the Ducks committed just one turnover — but, rather, the Broncos standing firm, possession after possession, quarter after quarter.

Other than an outright victory, the supreme test could not have gone better for Boise State and, by extension, the new Pac-12.

There is no time to recline, however. The Broncos host Memphis, which also has designs on a CFP berth, next weekend.

For those unaware, the CFP selection process allocates one automatic bid for the top-ranked team in the Group of Six. Notably, it doesn’t have to be a conference champion.

4. Michigan’s miracle