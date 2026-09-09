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For the third consecutive season, the Pac-12 legacy schools spread across four conferences will be grouped together for the purpose of determining their postseason destinations. Within the bowl system, it’s like the old Pac-12 never imploded.

But there’s an added complication this fall: Six new schools have joined the conference, and some overlap exists with the bowl selection process.

As a result, our weekly bowl projections will include all 18 teams, separated into sections for the legacy schools and the new members.

Five reminders before we dive in:

— Any College Football Playoff participants will be removed from the selection process and sent directly to the CFP as automatic qualifiers or at-large teams.

That could be the best of the legacy schools (Oregon, USC, etc.) or the best of the new schools (hello, Boise State).

— Another provision that remains in place from previous years: For the Pac-12 legacy schools, bowl selections will be based on overall record, not conference record.

— The 10 departed schools are tied to the Alamo, Las Vegas, Holiday, Sun, Poinsettia and Independence Bowls and, once again, won’t be affiliated with the selection process for their current conferences.

(The LA Bowl is defunct, in case you were wondering.)

— The six new Pac-12 teams are affiliated with the Poinsettia and Hawaii Bowls, plus the ESPN bowl pool for additional qualifiers.