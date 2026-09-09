One week later, Tony Petitti addressed the topic at the Big Ten's football event: "If the bill can’t address some of the changes we need to make … the first place you go is with our colleagues in the other conferences and the NCAA. How do we come together to make the necessary changes so we can give our athletic directors, coaches and student athletes a system that seems to be more sustainable?"

Before taking the final step to self-governance, the SEC (and Big Ten) must be sure they can police themselves. Successfully forcing LSU to back down from rostering NFL players would offer proof of concept.

Essentially, there are two games being played this week: Discipline LSU in the present, establish authority for the future.

And yes, if the SEC and Big Ten break away from the NCAA governance structure, the ACC and Big 12 might follow.

— What if the unthinkable becomes reality this week, or in the near future, and the SEC boots the Tigers?

How would that impact college sports?

First, know this: Unlike the Big Ten, ACC and Big 12, the SEC does not have a grant-of-rights agreement among its members that binds their media rights to the conference.

Why not? As one source told us years ago: "They don't need it. Nobody ever leaves the SEC."

So the Tigers, banished from their home of 90-something years, would take their massive media value with them while the SEC's annual revenue payments from ESPN would be reduced by some unknown but not insignificant amount.