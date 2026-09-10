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Welcome to the Hotline’s weekly picks against the point spread, published Thursdays throughout the regular season with a focus on the top games nationally and the most intriguing matchups across the West. The betting lines are courtesy of VegasInsider.com unless noted otherwise. Games involving FCS teams are not included. Last week, I was 4-8: a rough start, for sure.

Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham has proven himself an expert in developing quarterbacks during his three seasons in Tempe. His program also has performed exceedingly well as a road underdog. Those matters are linked, of course, and the latest test of their interconnectivity comes Saturday.

The Sun Devils are 14.5-point underdogs at Texas A&M. How quarterback Cutter Boley performs will determine whether they are within striking range of the 10th-ranked Aggies in the fourth quarter — and, by extension, whether the Big 12 is positioned to collect what would be a first-class victory.

To this point, Dillingham has excelled in comparable situations: He's 4-1 against the spread as a double-digit underdog away from home since taking charge of his alma mater.

The Sun Devils covered the spread as double-digit underdogs at Cal, Washington and UCLA in 2023 — they beat the Bruins straight up, in fact — and against Texas in the epic 2024 College Football Playoff quarterfinal. The lone failure to cover was at Utah three years ago.