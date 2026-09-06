The Hotline has long been a proponent of the Big 12 moving to a 10-game conference schedule to increase the value of its total football inventory. But if the above scenario unfolds and a crossover series with the ACC becomes reality, the likelihood of 10 conference games diminishes.

We should have a better feel for the situation by the end of the year.

Sankey and Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti, who favors CFP expansion — one reason for his support is the benefits it would create for nonconference scheduling — are facing a Dec. 1 deadline to agree on expansion in time for the 2027 season.

I never understood how ESPN and Fox led the implosion of the Pac-12 and could not or would not find a seat at the table for Oregon State and Washington State. I know the answer is money, but how much will it take before the Power Four conferences break away permanently and leave the other 70 with table scraps? — Larry L

A: There is a fair amount to unpack here, but let's start with this: ESPN and Fox made business decisions with the valuations of specific schools in the realignment game. Their role in who moved where was more passive than active. Conferences presented inventory options, and the networks responded with cash proposals.

The Pac-12's implosion was the result of many things, but Fox was far more involved — first with USC and UCLA, then with Oregon and Washington — than ESPN.

Once everything went ka-BOOM, the networks were not about to pay the Big 12, for example, two or three times market value in order to make sure WSU and OSU had safe harbors. Again, it was business.