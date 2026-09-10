The Big 12 power rankings are published on the Hotline each Monday throughout the regular season. The placement of teams reflects both the latest results and season-long performance. (Call them objectively subjective.) For comparative purposes, we have included each team's position in our preseason projections.
Two weekends into inter-conference play, the Big 12 is holding its ground in head-to-head matchups against Power Four opponents.
The conference is 2-2, with victories by Colorado (over Georgia Tech) and Cincinnati (over Boston College) and losses by TCU (to North Carolina) and Baylor (to Auburn).
That mark compares favorably to the ACC, which is 1-5 against the power leagues, and the Big Ten, which is 1-1, but not to the SEC, which is 3-0. (Matchups with Notre Dame are included in the calculations.)
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Results of the Power Four vs. Power Four duels are important for framing the Big 12 narrative and establishing the metrics that will impact the College Football Playoff selection process.
The problem thus far, as we see it: None of the four head-to-head results were against playoff-caliber opponents. And to a greater extent than its peers, the Big 12 must look like it belongs on CFP ground. Otherwise, there is little chance of the conference claiming an at-large berth for the first time in the 12-team playoff era.
Or have you forgotten the treatment BYU received last year from the selection committee?
The Cougars were not part of the debate for the final berth — that came down to Miami, Alabama and Notre Dame — even though they finished as a two-loss runner-up. Why? Because in their only two matchups of the season against a playoff-caliber opponent, they didn't belong on the field: the blowout losses to Texas Tech, by a combined score of 63-14, in the regular season and Big 12 title game.
For all its focus on data, the selection committee incorporates a degree of subjectivity into the process: Candidates for the at-large pool must appear worthy of the part. BYU had two auditions and belly-flopped both times.
Fast forward nine months, and the same challenge looms for the Big 12: It must produce at least two teams that look worthy of the sport's biggest stage alongside the likes of Texas, Ohio State and Notre Dame.
One team collects the automatic bid that comes with winning the conference championship; the other is well positioned for the at-large pool.
As the situation stands currently, the Big 12 only has three dates with teams that are clearly playoff contenders: Arizona State at Texas A&M, Oklahoma State vs. Oregon and BYU vs. Notre Dame.
But in reality, there are just two opportunities: Oklahoma State lost at Tulsa on Saturday and likely will get run off the field by the Ducks on Saturday.
So much of the narrative hinges on the Sun Devils hanging with Texas A&M (also Saturday) and BYU matching touchdowns with Notre Dame (Oct. 17 in Provo).
Sure, there are other scenarios available for the Big 12 in its pursuit of an at-large berth. A result that feels insignificant now could gain heft later. A team we are overlooking now could emerge down the stretch with an unexpectedly strong resume.
But the path into the CFP for the conference would widen considerably with strong showings by ASU and BYU in their marquee matchups.
For now, the Big 12 is on solid ground. It's not the SEC, but it's also not the ACC.
To the power rankings ...
1. BYU (1-0)
Result: beat Utah Tech 63-7
Next up: vs. Arizona (12:30 p.m. on Fox)
Comment: Creampuff season can be tricky to interpret, but the Cougars left zero doubt about their identity with 308 rushing yards. They are the team to beat in the Big 12 until proven otherwise. Admittedly, that proof might come Saturday afternoon. (Preseason: 1)
2. Utah (1-0)
Result: beat Idaho 66-14
Next up: vs. Arkansas (7:15 p.m. on ESPN)
Comment: Week 1 wasn't ideal for the Utes due to the Hail Mary in Ann Arbor saving the skin of a certain former head coach, but it was pretty damn close. Also notable as we glance at Week 2: The Razorbacks struggled to put away North Alabama in a 17-point victory. (Preseason: 6)
3. Texas Tech (1-0)
Result: beat Abilene Christian 33-10
Next up: at Oregon State (4:30 p.m. on CBS)
Comment: The issue in Lubbock for months has been the intersection of quarterback Will Hammond's recovery (knee surgery) and the Week 3 matchup with fellow conference title contender Houston. At this point, it appears Hammond will be as close to 100 percent as the Red Raiders could have hoped. (Preseason: 3)
4. Arizona (1-0)
Result: beat NAU 35-7
Next up: at BYU (12:30 p.m. on Fox)
Comment: The Wildcats managed to soundly defeat a solid FCS opponent and not reveal too much of their playbook with one of the most important games of the season looming in Week 2. That isn't the easiest combination of needles to thread. (Preseason: 4)
5. Arizona State (1-0)
Result: beat Morgan State 70-7
Next up: at Texas A&M (9 a.m. on ABC)
Comment: We won't see the Sun Devils again on home ground until early October, following trips to Texas A&M and London (vs. Kansas) and then a bye week. By then, their status within the conference should come into focus: contender or pretender. (Preseason: 8)
6. Colorado (1-0)
Result: won at Georgia Tech 14-13
Next up: vs. Weber State (12:30 p.m. on ESPN+)
Comment: The best win of the weekend for the Big 12 and the best win for Deion Sanders since the 2024 season. CU's grit at the line of scrimmage was impressive against a team known for its physicality. (Preseason: 14)
7. Houston (1-0)
Result: beat Oregon State 33-20
Next up: vs.Southern (4 p.m. on ESPN+)
Comment: Either Oregon State is better than we expected or Houston is worse than presumed. In keeping with the spirit of overreaction Monday, let's just figure it's both. The Cougars better get things cleaned up before the trip to Lubbock in two Fridays. (Preseason: 2)
8. UCF (1-0)
Result: beat Bethune-Cookman 73-6
Next up: at Pittsburgh (12:30 p.m. on ESPN2)
Comment: Only six teams rushed for more yards (360) than the Knights in Week 1, and three of them are service academies. The others: Rice, Maryland and Utah. (Preseason: 15)
9. Kansas State (1-0)
Result: beat Nicholls 71-3
Next up: vs. Washington State (9 a.m. on TNT)
Comment: Everyone, together: We won't be tricked into believing in Avery Johnson. We won't be tricked into believing in Avery Johnson. We won't be tricked into believing in Avery Johnson. (Preseason: 9)
10. Baylor (0-1)
Result: lost to Auburn 17-16
Next up: vs. Prairie View (5 p.m. on ESPN+)
Comment: Kudos to Bears coach Dave Aranda for playing for the win by attempting a two-point conversion with nine seconds left, but the loss merely makes the bowl math more challenging while increasing his seat heat. (Preseason: 10)
11. Cincinnati (1-0)
Result: beat Boston College 34-15
Next up: vs. Western Carolina (4 p.m. on ESPN+)
Comment: Tough to give the Bearcats much credit for the victory even though they dominated the second half. Boston College might be the worst program in the Power Four. (Preseason: 11)
12. West Virginia (1-0)
Result: beat Coastal Carolina 31-24
Next up: vs. UT Martin (10 a.m. on ESPN+)
Comment: All you need to know about the first win of Rich Rodriguez's second season, courtesy of the man himself: "I really thought in the first half we played well in all three phases. But in the second half, we stunk." (Preseason: 12)
13. Kansas (1-0)
Result: beat Long Island 51-6
Next up: vs. Missouri (Friday at 5 p.m. on Fox)
Comment: Jalon who? (Preseason: 13)
14. TCU (0-1)
Result: lost to North Carolina 15-10 (Week 0)
Next up: vs. Grambling State (5 p.m. on ESPN+)
Comment: The Week 0 Ireland game has not been kind to the loser. How will the Horned Frogs respond? Honestly, we have no idea why any school would agree to open the season overseas. (Preseason: 7)
15. Iowa State (1-0)
Result: beat Southeast Missouri 38-10
Next up: at Iowa (4:30 p.m. on NBC)
Comment: The Hotline doesn't expect that to be Iowa State's only win of the season. But if you told us it would be one of just two or three, we'd believe it. (Preseason: 16)
16. Oklahoma State (0-1)
Result: lost at Tulsa 24-10
Next up: vs. Oregon (9 a.m. on ESPN)
Comment: Anyone who thought the Cowboys could be the sleeper team in the Big 12 obviously doesn't know the first thing about college football. (Preseason: 5)
Contact Jon Wilner at wilnerhotline@bayareanewsgroup.com. On X (Twitter): @wilnerhotline