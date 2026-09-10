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The Big 12 power rankings are published on the Hotline each Monday throughout the regular season. The placement of teams reflects both the latest results and season-long performance. (Call them objectively subjective.) For comparative purposes, we have included each team's position in our preseason projections.

Two weekends into inter-conference play, the Big 12 is holding its ground in head-to-head matchups against Power Four opponents.

The conference is 2-2, with victories by Colorado (over Georgia Tech) and Cincinnati (over Boston College) and losses by TCU (to North Carolina) and Baylor (to Auburn).

That mark compares favorably to the ACC, which is 1-5 against the power leagues, and the Big Ten, which is 1-1, but not to the SEC, which is 3-0. (Matchups with Notre Dame are included in the calculations.)

Results of the Power Four vs. Power Four duels are important for framing the Big 12 narrative and establishing the metrics that will impact the College Football Playoff selection process.

The problem thus far, as we see it: None of the four head-to-head results were against playoff-caliber opponents. And to a greater extent than its peers, the Big 12 must look like it belongs on CFP ground. Otherwise, there is little chance of the conference claiming an at-large berth for the first time in the 12-team playoff era.

Or have you forgotten the treatment BYU received last year from the selection committee?