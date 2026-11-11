The Hurricanes pushed an elite team to the wire on the road without their best player, injured receiver Malachi Toney, and should not have dropped that far.

Meanwhile, Notre Dame, which was arguably too low last week (No. 11), rose six spots after beating the Hurricanes.

In that position, and with a soft finishing schedule, the Irish are effectively a lock to make the CFP and gobble one of the seven at-large bids.

— Utah rose one spot, to No. 2, after beating BYU. It's the highest CFP ranking in school history and positions the Utes to remain above the cut line even if they lose this week at Arizona or in the Big 12 championship game.

Meanwhile, the committee treated the Holy War with respect: The Cougars only dropped one spot, to No. 10, after losing in Salt Lake City.

— Oregon (yes, Oregon) climbed seven spots, to No. 16, after dominating Ohio State.

The placement is notable in that the Ducks are the highest-ranked three-loss team and positioned to challenge for an at-large berth if they win out and don't qualify for the Big Ten championship game.

— The committee continued to value the SEC, which placed four teams in the top 10 and nine in the overall rankings.

One-loss Georgia was No. 1, ahead of undefeated Utah, and two-loss Alabama was No. 3, ahead of UCLA.

— The committee was good to the Big 12, as well.

Utah climbed to No. 2, BYU only dropped one and Texas Tech rose three spots to No. 12 despite a narrow home win over unranked West Virginia.