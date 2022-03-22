FC Tucson to host US-Mexico watch party Thursday night at TCC

FC Tucson will host a watch party for Thursday night's USA-Mexico World Cup qualifying match, and fans are invited to attend for free.

The watch party will take place at the Tucson Convention Center starting at 6 p.m., with the match's start scheduled for 7 p.m. The match will be shown on multiple massive screens. There will also be food trucks, music, FC Tucson merchandise, a kids' zone and cash bars serving micheladas, margaritas and beer.

Thursday marks the first of three "Soccer Sabroso" watch parties held over the next week. On Sunday, FC Tucson will host a U.S.-Panama World Cup qualifying watch party at Ten55 Brewing Company, 110 E. Congress St. The match starts at 4 p.m.

And on March 30, the club will host a watch party for thee U.S.-Costa Rica qualifying match at Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St. The Americans' final qualifier kicks off at 6:05 p.m.