FC Tucson to host US-Mexico watch party Thursday night at TCC

FC Tucson will host a watch party for Thursday night's USA-Mexico World Cup qualifying match, and fans are invited to attend for free.
The watch party will take place at the Tucson Convention Center starting at 6 p.m., with the match's start scheduled for 7 p.m. The match will be shown on multiple massive screens. There will also be food trucks, music, FC Tucson merchandise, a kids' zone and cash bars serving micheladas, margaritas and beer.
Thursday marks the first of three "Soccer Sabroso" watch parties held over the next week. On Sunday, FC Tucson will host a U.S.-Panama World Cup qualifying watch party at Ten55 Brewing Company, 110 E. Congress St. The match starts at 4 p.m.
And on March 30, the club will host a watch party for thee U.S.-Costa Rica qualifying match at Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St. The Americans' final qualifier kicks off at 6:05 p.m.
“Soccer Sabroso is an opportunity for our community to celebrate southern Arizona’s culture, food and music through our love of soccer,” said Amanda Powers, president of FC Tucson. “Whether you’re wearing the red, white and blue and cheering for the U.S., or the green, white and red and are a proud supporter of Mexico, we want all our fans to come out and enjoy the game with us.”
Thursday's match between the U.S. Men's National Team and rival Mexico will take place at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. The Americans sit in second place in the CONCACAF Octagonal, leading Mexico on goal differential. The U.S. is searching for its first-ever World Cup qualifying win on Mexican soil.
Though Thursday's watch party is free, FC Tucson is asking fans to register in order to reserve their spots at the watch party. Fans who register are eligible to win a U.S. or Mexico national team jersey; an FC Tucson jersey; pint glasses; T-shirts; season tickets, mini-packs and tickets to opening day.
Coming off a run to the USL League One playoffs, the Men in Black will play their first match of the spring, a Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup showdown against Las Vegas Lights FC, on April 6. Their USL League One home opener against forward Madison FC is scheduled for April 16. The club will play at home once more in April and twice in May.