Greg Hansen: Arizona's self-sanctioning doesn't bring any closure to a program awaiting IARP, NCAA ruling

On Tuesday, the UA announced it will self-impose a one-year postseason ban, which is code for “you don’t self-impose penalties unless you know you’re going to get hit by a greater authority,” which in this case is the relatively new Independent Accountability Resolution Process.

This should not be interpreted as any type of closure. It’s more likely the hammer has yet to fall.

Unless you believe in the Easter Bunny, the UA’s decision to self-penalize is not going to outsmart the IARP or the NCAA and put an end to the 3½-year-old FBI and then NCAA investigations into the school’s basketball team. Remember this: According to the NCAA rulebook, a Level 1 violation can result in a postseason ban of up to four years.

Because there has been no transparency from the UA — it has not addressed unsourced national reports that Arizona has been charged with up to five Level 1 violations — it’s unrealistic to think the program will skate with nothing more than a stained reputation and an almost meaningless ban from the 2021 postseason.

Even the long-bungling NCAA isn’t that gullible.