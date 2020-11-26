Greg Hansen: Cats are starting over for the first time since '83, and there's no telling how season will play out

Miller’s basketball program has been off-key since it was upset by Xavier in the 2017 Sweet 16. It opens Friday against Grambling State with 10 new players on the roster, a club picked to finish a distant fifth in the Pac-12 standings, spinning its hopes around transfers from Georgetown, Seattle and Nevada, and a group of first-year players from Europe.

Starting over is usually a basketball theme relegated to Cal or Arizona State, but there is no escaping that it describes the trajectory of the Wildcats.

Arizona last started over in November 1983. That’s when Lute Olson, a 49-year-old master builder from Iowa, picked up the pieces from a 4-24 program that was in such broken condition the Wildcats drew a record-low 5,983 fans on opening night at McKale Center, and, believe it or not, lost at home to Cal State Fullerton and Texas-Pan American in December 1983.

Yes, Texas-Pan American.

The composition of Arizona’s ’20-21 roster is considerably more talented than the one Olson deployed 37 years ago. How much better? Let’s just say Arizona didn’t get a single vote in this month’s AP preseason Top 25 poll, but UNC-Greensboro and the Richmond Spiders did.