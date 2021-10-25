Greg Hansen: Ceremony honoring Badgers killed in WWII puts sports in perspective

He was the first to tell me about the names I heard again Saturday, the first to tell me how ex-Badger athletes Frank Kempf, Ted Bland, Thomas McGrath and Corky Moore had been killed in World War II.

Moore, a pitcher on THS’ 1941 and 1942 state championship baseball teams, was killed while attacking Japanese pillboxes — machine gun posts — at Iwo Jima. He planned to be a pitcher for Pop McKale’s Arizona baseball teams before the war took priority.

Bland was Tucson’s leading athlete of the 1930s, not only at THS but at the UA. He was Arizona’s first All-American football player. He was so good that his name was the first to be placed in the Ring of Honor at Arizona Stadium.

When Bland’s name was read during Saturday’s dedication, I thought about the telegram the War Department sent to his family. They lived a block from the Tucson High football field where he had become an All-State quarterback. Ted Bland was killed by a German sniper while serving in the infantry in France. He hoped to serve in the FBI when he returned from the war.