Greg Hansen: Equity is important as Arizona Wildcats make NCAA Tournament return

Yet Butts was retained for an eighth season, 2015-2016, and paid $210,000, even though her career Pac-12 record would sink to 24-110.

That would never happen now. Last week, Washington fired fourth-year coach Jody Wynn even though it still owed her $950,000 through 2023. The Huskies had gone from the Final Four in 2015-16 — Barnes’ last season as a Washington assistant coach — to a combined 8-26 in conference games the last two seasons.

In five years, Barnes has turned Arizona into what her old Washington program used to be. The Huskies flipped and have become what Arizona used to be.

“I still have a Final Four ring from my Washington days,” Barnes said.

In the spring of 2011, Sean Miller threatened to leave Arizona to become the head coach at Maryland. Part of the negotiations to keep Miller in Tucson included use of charter jets to all UA men’s road games.

Yet Arizona’s women’s basketball teams strictly flew in commercial airlines until Barnes and her team were given access to charter jets for a few trips in 2018-19 and 2019-20. Finally, this season, Arizona’s women’s basketball team flew in charter jets to all six road trips. The cost is significantly higher and was especially noted during the financial drain of the pandemic.