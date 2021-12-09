Greg Hansen: It was fun, fun, fun when the Wildcats put Wyoming away

It’ll be like a night at Oregon’s old Mac Court. Lloyd described Illinois coach Brad Underwood as "a guy that oozes toughness."

We’re about to discover if Lloyd and his team do, too.

Illinois is ranked No. 14 in the KenPom.com analytics and has played a schedule exceedingly more difficult than Arizona’s path to Saturday’s showdown. The Illini have beaten Iowa, Notre Dame and Kansas State. One of its two losses, on the road at Marquette, came when the Big Ten’s preseason Player of the Year, double-double machine Kofi Cockburn, was injured and did not play.

Cockburn, who will be the best player Arizona has seen this season (by far), is a legit contender to be the national player of the year. Lloyd referred to Cockburn as "the Shaq of college basketball" but isn't backing down.

He said that "there is nothing better than going on the road and kicking somebody's ass." Game on, right?

At its highest level, college basketball is more about surviving imposing road challenges than it is about entertaining hometown fans with 95-64 laugh fests.