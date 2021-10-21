Greg Hansen: 'Mr. Football' on losing streaks, surprise coaching changes and Friday's winner

Back with the Buccaneers in 2011, Lake and the entire staff was fired after they finished the season with an 0-10 collapse. Lake probably made the best move of his professional career after deciding to leave the NFL and accept an offer to coach on Petersen's Boise State staff. Who did he replace? Marcel Yates, who left Boise to work for Kevin Sumlin at Texas A&M.

Small world, huh? Yates became Arizona’s defensive coordinator in 2016 before he was fired by Sumlin midway through the 2019 season.

Dear Mr. Football: How unusual is it for a Pac-12 football coach to get fired for reasons not tied to wins and losses?

A: When Washington State dismissed unvaccinated Nick Rolovich on Monday, it was only the fourth time in the Pac-10-12 years a coach had been fired for alleged misconduct. The not-so-Fab Four also includes:

• ASU legend Frank Kush was terminated after five games in 1979 for allegedly punching punter Kevin Rutledge in the face and then trying to cover it up. A messy lawsuit followed; after two years, Kush was found not liable in the case. No hard feelings: the school erected a statue of Kush and named its playing surface Frank Kush Field in 1996.