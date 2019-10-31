Saturday

Rugby teams from the United States, Mexico and Canada will battle it out for cups while building international relationships at the second biennial Brother John's Tucson Rugby Club International Invitational.

When: Matches start at 9 a.m. and run all day

Where: Kino Sports Complex North, 2500 E. Ajo Way

Tickets: The event is free, but guests are asked to remember that Kino has a "clear bag" policy. Details are available at kinosportscomplex.com/clear-bag-policy/