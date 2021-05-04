Runnin' down a dream: Tucson High distance runner Omar Sotelo is Harvard-bound

Tucson High boys cross country coach Santiago Galaz said Sotelo's commitment to the sport extends beyond competition and all the way into practice.

One afternoon, while racing against one of the team's top runners at a nearby park, Sotelo took a corner so fast that he ran into a tree.

"He busted his head and had a pretty big cut," Galaz said.

On the way to the see the athletic trainer, Galaz called Sotelo's dad to let him know his son had been hurt.

"I told him Omar cut his head because he hit a tree," Galaz said. "And then I had to stop talking because he was laughing about the situation."

Sotelo ended up needing stitches, but first the trainer had to remove a piece of bark stuck inside the wound. After that, Galaz started calling Sotelo "Groot," saying he was part tree.

"Even in practice, he gave it his all. In races, he gave it his all," Galaz said. "Wherever his endeavors will be, whatever profession he becomes, he's going to give it 100%."

Galaz said he's missed having Sotelo on the team, as he got along with everyone and served as a role model for younger runners.