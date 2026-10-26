Their time together on the court has created changes as well. Ava said her sister’s competitiveness has rubbed off on her, while she believes her own mental toughness has helped Rilynn move past mistakes.

“I think that’s very accurate,” Robles said, reacting to the sisters’ differences. “(Ava) hit the nail on the head there. We see it in practice a lot, where they compete with each other…You can hear them communicating and pushing each other with feedback. It’s definitely helped Ava having her older sister there because it is an older sibling, but it’s also someone for her to strive to be better than in the future and see how far she can go.”

“It’s also helped Rilynn find new ways to communicate with her teammates and offer leadership. She can almost use Ava’s leadership and outspoken nature to figure out what she wants to say to the team.”

Robles has seen the sisters push each other while offering the kind of feedback that comes from knowing one another so well. At the same time, he supports Ava to continue establishing herself as her own player, especially with the day approaching when Rilynn will no longer be beside her on the court.

“Even though she's Rilynn's sister, she wanted to make her own identity at CDO,” Robles said. “They have that sibling bond and love each other so much and work so well together. But it’s also important for Ava to develop her own identity because this will be a team that she is leading when Rilynn (graduates).”