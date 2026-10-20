With Arizona high school football season in the final stretch, the Star shares our weekly look back at the best of last week while charging ahead toward what we might be able to expect from programs across Tucson and surrounding communities this week.
Team of the Week
No. 15 Marana and No. 22 Tucson High met on the turf off Sixth Street on Friday for the outright lead of the 5A Sonoran Region and the Tigers completely paced the Badgers all night long. Marana began the season with a 2-3 record, including an upset loss to No. 20 Buena as their only blemish in region play on Sept. 25. Since then, they’ve outscored Ironwood Ridge, Casa Grande and Tucson High, three region opponents, 135-16. With the win, the Tigers stand alone atop the region with two games left against 3-5 opponents. Barring a meltdown, 2026 marks Marana’s fifth straight region title.
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Play of the Week
In the final moments of the first half against Tombstone, No. 14 Tanque Verde junior quarterback Gaines Gooch faked a jet handoff and took the ball towards the Tombstone sideline. Gooch spun away from a Yellow Jackets defender, sidestepped two more and then broke two more tackles before scampering down the sideline for a 33-yard score to put the Hawks up 35-6. Tanque Verde won 42-18.
Stat book
Despite gale-force winds battering Southern Arizona throughout Friday night, five local teams and their respective quarterbacks managed to stick to their original game plans through the air, passing for over 200 yards.
Ironwood Ridge's Max Harder led the group with a 19-for-33, 318-yard, six-touchdown showing against Vista Grande. Cholla's Ricardo Alvarez competed 10 of 16 attempts for 252 yards and two touchdowns. Andrew Godoy of Desert View was 11-for-17 for 232 yards and a touchdown, closely followed by Marana's Trenton Hicks - 16-for-21, 226 yards, two touchdowns. Pueblo's Roman Otero rounded out the group with a 14-for-24, 207-yard, four-touchdown showing. All five quarterbacks' teams won on Friday.
Mac’s Friday Fact
Palo Verde football won five of its last six games to finish the regular season with a 6-3 record ahead of the 2A Region Crossover Games in the final week this upcoming Friday. The win secures back-to-back winning seasons for the Titans, the first time the team has achieved that mark since 2008-2009, when Palo Verde went 9-1 in consecutive years under then-head coach Todd Mayfield.
Quotable
“We are facing a herculean task in Benjamin Franklin because they’re a step up; they’re a great, great football team this year. They’re always a great football team. There’s some stuff we got to clean up and sharpen up, and hopefully we are ready for that game. We know what we are going into, and we know it’s going to be a difficult situation.” - Pusch Ridge head coach Kent Middleton to AllSportsTucson.com regarding the No. 5 Lions’ clash with 3A No. 1 Queen Creek Benjamin Franklin.
Mac is the Arizona Daily Star's Community Sports Reporter. Reach him via email at mfriday@tucson.com