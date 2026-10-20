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With Arizona high school football season in the final stretch, the Star shares our weekly look back at the best of last week while charging ahead toward what we might be able to expect from programs across Tucson and surrounding communities this week.

Team of the Week

No. 15 Marana and No. 22 Tucson High met on the turf off Sixth Street on Friday for the outright lead of the 5A Sonoran Region and the Tigers completely paced the Badgers all night long. Marana began the season with a 2-3 record, including an upset loss to No. 20 Buena as their only blemish in region play on Sept. 25. Since then, they’ve outscored Ironwood Ridge, Casa Grande and Tucson High, three region opponents, 135-16. With the win, the Tigers stand alone atop the region with two games left against 3-5 opponents. Barring a meltdown, 2026 marks Marana’s fifth straight region title.

Play of the Week

In the final moments of the first half against Tombstone, No. 14 Tanque Verde junior quarterback Gaines Gooch faked a jet handoff and took the ball towards the Tombstone sideline. Gooch spun away from a Yellow Jackets defender, sidestepped two more and then broke two more tackles before scampering down the sideline for a 33-yard score to put the Hawks up 35-6. Tanque Verde won 42-18.

Stat book

Despite gale-force winds battering Southern Arizona throughout Friday night, five local teams and their respective quarterbacks managed to stick to their original game plans through the air, passing for over 200 yards.