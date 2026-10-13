With Arizona high school football season in full swing, the Star shares our weekly look back at the best of last week while charging ahead toward what we might be able to expect from programs across Tucson and surrounding communities this week.
Team of the week
No. 11 Walden Grove pulled off the upset of the season thus far at No. 1 Mica Mountain, handing the top-seeded Thunderbolts their first home loss since Sept. 23, 2022. Walden Grove led 14-0 at halftime before Mica Mountain clawed back in the second half. With 48.5 seconds left, Mica Mountain took the lead after returning a blocked punt for a touchdown. Walden scored in two plays, then went for the win on a 2-point conversion, taking the lead with a pass from senior Paul Delgado to senior Nick Roberts to win 22-21 in the Class 4A Kino battle.
Play of the week
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Walden Grove’s miraculous win over Mica Mountain was fueled by an incredible touchdown catch from Red Wolves senior receiver Jordan Dobson with minimal time left. With 22.4 seconds remaining, down 21-14, Walden freshman quarterback Miguel Alvarez found Dobson on the right hash at the Mica 45. Dobson immediately juked by one Bolts defender, rumbled by a second and spun towards the Red Wolves sideline before breaking a third tackle to reach daylight. He scampered into space to reach the end zone to give Walden Grove a chance to win it in the final seconds.
Stat book
Friday was a special day for running backs around Southern Arizona, with four ball carriers standing out just a notch above the rest.
Leading the touchdown charge was Marana junior Jeffrey Smith III, who carried the ball eight times for 181 yards and five touchdowns in a 54-7 win over Casa Grande. Cienega junior running back Josiah Keyes also had five touchdowns for the Bobcats in a 35-11 win over Sunnyside. Mountain View junior Drake Davis got back to triple digits with 25 carries for 229 yards and two touchdowns. Tombstone senior Xavier Lopez led all four in total yards with 263 on 21 carries for two touchdowns.
Mac’s Friday Fact
Five of the seven teams in the 5A Sonoran Region are competing for playoff spots in a loaded, topsy-turvy group. Marana leads the group at No. 15, Sierra Vista Buena follows at No. 20, Tucson High at No. 22, CDO at No. 23 and Ironwood Ridge is on the outside looking in at No. 26. The top 24 teams in 5A reach the playoffs.
Quotable
“The day that I decide to kick an extra point there, I’m firing myself the next day; we will always go for the win. We’re here to win; my kids deserve an opportunity. I have faith in my kids. I believe in my kids, and I want to show them I believe in them and give them the opportunity to win … It’s the biggest win in school history.” —Walden Grove head football coach and athletic director Corey Noble told AllSportsTucson.com regarding going for two for the victory over No. 1 Mica Mountain and the significance of the upset for his program.
Mac is the Arizona Daily Star's Community Sports Reporter. Reach him via email at mfriday@tucson.com