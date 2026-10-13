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With Arizona high school football season in full swing, the Star shares our weekly look back at the best of last week while charging ahead toward what we might be able to expect from programs across Tucson and surrounding communities this week.

Team of the week

No. 11 Walden Grove pulled off the upset of the season thus far at No. 1 Mica Mountain, handing the top-seeded Thunderbolts their first home loss since Sept. 23, 2022. Walden Grove led 14-0 at halftime before Mica Mountain clawed back in the second half. With 48.5 seconds left, Mica Mountain took the lead after returning a blocked punt for a touchdown. Walden scored in two plays, then went for the win on a 2-point conversion, taking the lead with a pass from senior Paul Delgado to senior Nick Roberts to win 22-21 in the Class 4A Kino battle.

Play of the week

Walden Grove’s miraculous win over Mica Mountain was fueled by an incredible touchdown catch from Red Wolves senior receiver Jordan Dobson with minimal time left. With 22.4 seconds remaining, down 21-14, Walden freshman quarterback Miguel Alvarez found Dobson on the right hash at the Mica 45. Dobson immediately juked by one Bolts defender, rumbled by a second and spun towards the Red Wolves sideline before breaking a third tackle to reach daylight. He scampered into space to reach the end zone to give Walden Grove a chance to win it in the final seconds.

Stat book

Friday was a special day for running backs around Southern Arizona, with four ball carriers standing out just a notch above the rest.