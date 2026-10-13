“When you’re getting big penalties on 10-yard runs, first downs and now you’re staring at a first down and even farther to go, and the next play you get three or four yards, you’re still behind the sticks,” Tucson head coach Zach Neveleff said. “We don’t have too many situations where we get out of those self-inflicted wounds.”

Canyon del Oro opened the game with its lone touchdown on its first drive, as Dorados senior quarterback Peyton Strang connected with two of his receivers for significant gains over the top. Senior running back Tai Holmes ran the ball three times on CDO’s first drive, punching it in from a yard out for six.

Friday’s penalty issue reared its head at the end of the first quarter and the start of the second, as a pink flag, the referees were participating in breast cancer awareness, was thrown once every three plays.

“It was a lot of procedural stuff; we have to get set for a little longer,” McKee reflected. “If we’re having that issue, that’s on me as a head coach. I have to look at that a little closer, or maybe we bring an official to practice with us to get that tightened up.”

“We got our penalties in the crucial situations because we were trying so hard. Sometimes you have to learn how to take a deep breath and do what you’re supposed to. So that’s on me to get that ready.”

CDO senior kicker Zachary Neasham hit a 36-yard field goal to put CDO up 10-0 at halftime. The two sides traded stops on defense, with the most prolific unit being the Dorados’ secondary.